Nuts, bolts, nails. These everyday objects serve as inspiration for the house of Cartier. At the hands of skilled artisans, Cartier classics such as the Juste un Clou and Ecrou de Cartier collection are born. The ultimate in luxury and design, the transformation of these objects into items of luxury and timeless art objects is a feat to be admired.

Photos Shawn Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance Melvin Leong; Fashion Assistance Crystal Wu