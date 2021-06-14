While strong in its Art Deco origins, Cartier’s most elegant and iconic feline La Panthère gets a daring contemporary update that is an ephemeral treat for both the eyes, and the instinctual wearer. The signature Cartier panther first leapt into the Maison’s aesthetic in 1914. Cartier’s talented associate Jeanne Toussaint continued to make magnificent use of the now-iconic feline motif. Since then, the panther, by turns predatory, playful or languid, has revealed different facets of its wild personality from collection to collection.

