Cartier Welcomes Paul Mescal

Cartier announced its newest ambassador for the Maison: Paul Mescal, BAFTA TV Award winner and Emmy nominated actor. Paul donned Cartier — in particular, the eye-catching watches: the Pasha de Cartier Grille in 18K yellow gold, and Santos-Dumont in 18K white gold — at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which he attended for two of his upcoming films, ‘God’s Creatures’ and ‘Aftersun’.

A Glimpse of the Actor

Paul Mescal leads the A24’s Psychological Drama ‘God’s Creatures’. The Irish film is based in a windswept fishing village, and follows the story of a mother who is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own morality. He also leads in ‘Aftersun’, the movie a debut feature from Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells. Paul plays the father of an 11-year-old girl named Sophie — played by Frankie Corio — who takes her on a holiday to a Turkish resort in the late ‘90s.

Many may know the actor for playing the lead role of Connell in the television series ‘Normal People’. The series itself is an adaption of the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. The role landed him the 2021 BAFTA TV Award for Leading Actor. With that, a nomination for Leading Actor at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in a Limited Series and the Critic’s Choice Award 2021.

Beyond his silver screen works, he had also starred in several theatre roles. Just to name a couple: ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘The Red Shoes’, ‘Asking For It’, ‘The Plough And The Stars’, ‘A Portrait Of An Artist As A Young Man’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. He most recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed directorial debut, ‘The Lost Daughter’.