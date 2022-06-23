Watch the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer Men’s 2023 collection as it comes down the runway.
Out of respect for Virgil Abloh’s passing in November last year, the French luxury fashion house has yet to name a successor. All eyes will be on Louis Vuitton as they reveal their highly anticipated Spring Summer 2023 collection.
Join the crowd as we witness a new era in the men’s universe as the Maison unveils their Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection live from Paris on 23 June at 8:30pm (Singapore time).
written by.
Melissa Foong
Writer
Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa is a writer that hopes to offer a fresh female perspective on the world of men's luxury fashion. When she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.