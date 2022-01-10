Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger With Fashion

In tribute to the Chinese zodiac sign to be celebrated in 2022 – the Tiger – fashion brands across the board are launching capsule collections capturing the essence of the cultural zeitgeist.

With Chinese New Year forthcoming, many brands are launching limited-edition capsule collections, celebrating the festive season and zodiac sign of the year. As it is believed that wearing new and ostentatious clothing from head to toe during the holiday symbolises good luck and positivity, these tiger-printed collections couldn’t be launched at a better time.

Scouring through the myriad of looks from different brands, we’ve selected looks that are ever-so modish and will put you in the mood for Chinese New Year. Here are some fashion ideas and looks you may want to adopt in the year of the tiger.

Balenciaga

Kenzo

Gucci

Berluti

Burberry

The tiger is considered a brave and ferocious animal; you can personify the lordliness creature after donning these looks.

(Header Image: Dolce & Gabbana Lunar New Year Capsule Collection)