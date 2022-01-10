Homepage > Style > Fashion > Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger With Fashion
Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger With Fashion
Style

Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger With Fashion

By: Amos Chin, Jan 10 2022 2:35 pm

In tribute to the Chinese zodiac sign to be celebrated in 2022 – the Tiger – fashion brands across the board are launching capsule collections capturing the essence of the cultural zeitgeist. 

With Chinese New Year forthcoming, many brands are launching limited-edition capsule collections, celebrating the festive season and zodiac sign of the year. As it is believed that wearing new and ostentatious clothing from head to toe during the holiday symbolises good luck and positivity, these tiger-printed collections couldn’t be launched at a better time.

Scouring through the myriad of looks from different brands, we’ve selected looks that are ever-so modish and will put you in the mood for Chinese New Year.  Here are some fashion ideas and looks you may want to adopt in the year of the tiger. 

Balenciaga

Shop Here

Kenzo

Shop Here

Gucci

Shop Here

Berluti

Shop Here

Burberry

Shop Here

The tiger is considered a brave and ferocious animal; you can personify the lordliness creature after donning these looks.

(Header Image: Dolce & Gabbana Lunar New Year Capsule Collection)

 

Chinese New Year 2021 fashion fashion collection Lunar New Year year of tiger
written by.
Amos Chin
Fashion and beauty aficionado by day; idiosyncratic (i think) Spotify Playlist Curator by night. Knows a thing or two about tattoos.
fashion grooming Culture style

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.