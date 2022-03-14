Homepage > Style > Fashion > Celebrities Spotted At Paris Fashion Week 2022
Style

Celebrities Spotted At Paris Fashion Week 2022

Browse Gallery
By: Divya Jain, Mar 14 2022 11:58 am

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 started on 28 February ended on 8 March. With in-person shows returning this year, many high-profile celebrities returned as guests. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Chloé, Givenchy, Valentino, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood and The Row will present their Autumn/Winter 2022 collections in physical shows.

We look at the celebrities who were in attendance to watch these shows.

celebrities jisoo Paris Fashion Week Rihanna
written by.
Divya Jain

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.