Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 started on 28 February ended on 8 March. With in-person shows returning this year, many high-profile celebrities returned as guests. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Chloé, Givenchy, Valentino, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood and The Row will present their Autumn/Winter 2022 collections in physical shows.
Celebrities Spotted At Paris Fashion Week 2022
Browse Gallery
Exit Slideshow
1 - 25
Jennie
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie attends the Chanel show.
2 - 25
Soo Joo Park (L) and Venus Williams
The Korean-American model and the tennis star at the Chanel show.
3 - 25
Vanessa Hudgens
The American actress attends the Miu Miu show.
4 - 25
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Gemma Chan
The trio were spotted at the Louis Vuitton showcase.
5 - 25
Chloë Grace Moretz
The actress attended the Louis Vuitton show.
6 - 25
Zendaya
The American actress poses in an ensemble from Valentino’s Pink PP Collection.
7 - 25
Lewis Hamilton
The ace Formula One racer at the Valentino show.
8 - 25
Simone Ashley
The Bridgerton actress was spotted at the Valentino show.
9 - 25
MLMA
The South Korean artist at the Balenciaga showcase.
10 - 25
Lucy Boynton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova
(L-R) Lucy Boynton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova attend the Chloé show.
11 - 25
Camille Razat
The French actress spotted at the Balmain show.
12 - 25
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
The duo at the Off-White Womenswear showcase.
13 - 25
Jisoo
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the Dior show.
14 - 25
Ashley Park
US actress and singer Ashley Park poses for a photocall for the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show.
15 - 25
Anya Taylor-Joy
US actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy at the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show.
16 - 25
Kaia Gerber, Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford
(L-R) Kaia Gerber, Serena Williams and Cindy Crawford pose after the Off-White show.
17 - 25
Rihanna
Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show.
18 - 25
Jacob Elordi
Australian actor Jacob Elordi poses for a photocall prior the Saint-Laurent show.
19 - 25
Victoria Beckham and Romeo Beckham
British singer and stylist Victoria Beckham (R) and her son soccer player and model Romeo Bekcham at the Saint-Laurent Fall-Winter show.
20 - 25
Alexandra Daddario
The American actress attended the Dior fashion show.
21 - 25
Demi Moore
US actress Demi Moore at the Saint-Laurent show.
22 - 25
Paul Pogba and Maria Zulay Salaues
French football player Paul Pogba (R) and his wife Maria Zulay Salaues at the Off-White show.
23 - 25
Serena Williams
The ace tennis star attended the Balmain show.
24 - 25
Neymar
The Brazilian footballer spotted at the Balmain show.
25 - 25
Madelaine Petsch
The American actress attends the Balmain show.
You May Also Like.
Style
Maximilian Davis Is The New Creative Director At Salvatore Ferragamo
By Richard Augustin, Mar 14 2022
Style
The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘Oreo’ Is Making A Comeback
By Moyena Parikh, Mar 10 2022
Style
Bottega Veneta Revitalises The Cassette
By Amos Chin, Mar 09 2022
Style
The Supreme x Burberry Spring 2022 Collaboration: When’s It Coming, Where Can You Buy It
By Shatricia Nair, Mar 08 2022