The world’s leading, award-winning online destination for men’s style, Mr Porter has launched an exclusive Celine Homme capsule. Dedicated the house’s AW21 collection, the capsule titled, ‘Teen Knight Poem’ features 43 pieces of ready-to-wear apparel, shoes, and accessories, exclusive to Mr Porter.

Starting this month, the award-winning global online retail destination will debut pieces from Mr Hedi Slimane’s AW21 Celine Homme collection. Standout pieces from the collection include the oversized studded denim trucker jacket, metallic leather Derby shoes, embroidered ribbed wool beanie in collaboration with artist Mr Gene Beery, striped alpaca and wool-blend cardigan and the Kurt distressed jeans.

Kurt Distressed Selvedge Jeans Metallic Leather Derby Shoes Oversized Studded Denim Trucker Jacket Printed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Striped Alpaca and Wool-Blend Cardigan 1 2 3 4 5 6

‘Teen Knight Poem’, is inspired by a vision of youth reinventing itself through imaginary codes of new identities. It captures the idea of youth parade and renaissance through a “nouveau romantique” lens. To help breathe life into the collection, Hedi Slimane invited seven artists to participate in the ‘Teen Knight Poem’ editios, a group show where 1990s, cold wave and goth accents meet in an adolescent parade.

Mr Porter is celebrating the launch of the Celine Homme capsule collection with a global digital campaign across its editorial and social platforms. Prices for the 43-piece collection start from S$170. Check out the collection here.

