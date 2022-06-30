CELINE Homme SS23 Is A “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS”

Creative Director Hedi Slimane Returns to Palais de Tokyo with a CELINE SS23 collection 20 years after his groundbreaking second collection showcase for Dior Homme.

It has been more than 20 years since creative director Hedi Slimane first debuted his Dior Homme AW02 collection at the Palais de Tokyo – Europe’s largest center for contemporary creation – revolutionising menswear. With a fascination for its art deco monumental architecture, Slimane returns to the historical Paris venue with CELINE for his SS23 menswear show. Simultaneously, the designer pays tribute to the institution and his efforts to reform menswear.

Dubbed “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS”, the collection sees an amalgamation of androgynous looks, including Slimane’s iconic silhouettes influenced with a subversive touch. Skinny jeans were paired with a leather number and pussy-bow tops, while denim jeans, sweats and shorts complement varsity-inspired fits. Elsewhere, you’ll find a slew of shimmering and exquisite embelishments and the work of late Swiss artist David Weiss teeming tailcoats and leather jackets. The collection is ever-so grungy but never contrived; the looks remain refined and chic, staying true to Slimane’s design formula for Celine.

To help underscore the evocative ensembles, Slimane tapped on Gustaf and Chris Coady for an original soundtrack, Design, for the runway presentation. Inspired by the rhytmic grooves of ESG, the dopey drawl of Jonathan Richman, and manic energy of the fall, Gustaf’s live set is quick on its feet, constantly in flux, and obsessively catered to the people in the room. The sonics are emotive and infectiously danceable, encapsulating the aesthetic themes explored this season.

(Images: CELINE SS23)