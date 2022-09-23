Sit back, relax and get ready for another fashion presentation.

This time around its Bottega Veneta who are presenting their Spring-Summer 2023 show live from Milan. Set to take place at Milan Fashion Week 2022, the event will broadcast on 24 September. All eyes will definitely be on what Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy will showcase in his sophomore collection for the brand.

Late last year the brand promoted the former design director, making him the creative director of the Maison and the successor of Daniel Lee. Following Lee’s departure last November, the 38-year-old stepped up to the job and debuted his first collection for the fashion house in February. Like his inaugural Bottega Veneta collection, Blazy’s highly anticipated follow-up campaign is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. Check out the teaser below.

That said, Bottega Veneta has spared no expense in ensuring its Spring-Summer 2023 Show will be one to watch. The brand has commissioned renowned Italian architect and design pioneer Gaetano Pesce to design its Summer 23 show space.

Renowned for his inventive use of colour and materials as well as asserting connections between society and architecture, Pesce will no doubt help elevate the presentation in his own indomitable way.

The Bottega Veneta Spring-Summer 2023 presentation will live stream from Milan, Italy on 24 September 8PM (25 September 2AM Singapore). Get a front row seat and watch what unfolds at the link below.

(Images: Bottega Veneta)

