Gucci is celebrating its centennial this year and the Maison has already got the party started. One of the global celebrations organised by the brand includes a series of Gucci 100 Pop-Up stores across the globe.

These ephemeral stores are design to provide a captivating shopping experience, dedicated to Gucci 100: the collection that pays tribute to the centennial of the Maison. In Singapore you can experience the Gucci 100 Pop-Up at ION Orchard starting from 16 October.

A Centennial Celebration

A century-long heritage prompts reflection on the staying power of the House and, through a contemporary lens, how profusely it contributed to the vocabulary of pop culture. A key theme within the Gucci 100 collection takes its cue from a number of songs that mention the brand.

The selection of lyrics from these songs adorns ready-to-wear and accessories at times together with the Gucci 100 logo, designed for the occasion, in a side-by-side tribute to past and present.

Showcasing the products in an immersive, dedicated environment which reflects Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s unconventional approach to luxury fashion. The initiative is aimed at connecting and engaging with clients over the world and their surrounding communities and debuts now in Singapore.

The Gucci 100 Pop-Up store showcase the collection in a multi-dimensional environment defined by the juxtaposition of classic architectural details and visionary features like perimetral arches, LED and white reflective floors.

Mirroring the collection itself, the Pop-Ups celebrate the connection between past and present, made tangible through music. By spinning a wheel placed on the side of a cabinet, visitors are invited to discover the playlist of the handpicked songs from different decades – all namechecking Gucci.

Speaking to Gucci’s experimental approach that places the Maison at the forefront of the dialogue between fashion and virtual reality, the Pop-Up concept will also be available online. By visiting the Gucci 100 Digital Pop-Up through the dedicated platform on gucci.com or on the Gucci App, users will have the possibility to explore a digital version of the space, entirely redesigned in 3D, and to engage with the offering and the music.

The Gucci 100 Pop-Up will be in Singapore at ION Orchard from 16 to 26 October 2021.

(Images: Gucci)