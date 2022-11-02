The latest Clarks Originals Trek Hi 50th style pays homage to the classic Desert Trek

In the realm of quality footwear, Clarks reigns supreme. Based in Somerset, England, the British shoe manufacturer has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its establishment in 1825, debuting unparalleled constructions that have sparked revolutions and defined generations. From the original Clarks Desert Boot to the iconic Wallabee, each design melds style with functionality, comfort with class, heritage with contemporary. Case in point: the original Desert Trek sports the timeless Desert Boot silhouette, crepe sole, and a coarse long-furred suede – features that are evocative, practical, and modish. This pair has remained a design classic and muse for recent launches, including the Trek Hi 50th, protagonist of the AW22 collection.

As the moniker suggests, the Trek Hi 50th celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Desert Trek by reinvigorating the style; the latest footwear boasts the classic silhouette, two signature Clarks fobs with an exclusive 50th-anniversary logo, and the iconic Trek Man emblem intrinsic to the inaugural launch. Crafted in Portugal with premium flannel-like sand suede from Stead’s Leeds-based tannery, it also features exposed seams and painted natural rubber crepe soles for an authentic Originals finish. Like all Clarks’ designs, the Trek Hi 50th places comfort and versatility at the core, made for the dauntless and adventurous who make their own rules.

Available at Clarks ION Orchard and Vivocity – where they will house a dedicated back wall to mark the return of the Clarks Originals series in Singapore – the Trek Hi 50th promises to elevate your everyday ensembles in a snap.

(Images: Clarks Originals Trek Hi)