As one of Asia’s leading purveyors of luxury fashion, Club21 knows a thing or two about the appetites of regional consumers. It has made a fine effort in not only expanding horizons in market development but also unlocking the potential of brands, designers and collaborators. The new Club21 partnership with Thai artist, BENZILLA is yet another fine example of the brand encouraging dialogue between art, fashion and its consumer base.

Teaming up with Parinya Sirisinsuk, A.K.A ‘BENZILLA’, the brand has unveiled the ‘Zero Gravity’ capsule collection that is centred towards exploring the state of weightlessness and human imagination. This unique collaboration extends Club21’s ideology of a universe where art and fashion come together.

Art Meets Fashion

As the brand has demonstrated in the past, it continues to present aesthetics that makes a bold fashion statement with a touch of edginess through its special project in collaboration with Thai artists. Through this creative platform, artists can present and interpret their ideas and inspirations into various forms, colours, and patterns. Thus, items like fashion apparels, accessories and footwear are being created as a reflection of the designer’s identity and unique style.

Last year, Fashion Art Pop Gallery was created to further fuel the initiative. Based on the idea that “when you find your inspiration in art, the fashion store becomes an art gallery”, Club21 transformed its fashion and lifestyle boutique into an art gallery. This new collaboration with BENZILLA marks an extension of those very ideals.

‘Zero Gravity’ not only serves as a physical (and fashionable) embodiment of the convergence of art and fashion but it also acts as a canvas for the artist. BENZILLA’s artwork is inspired by street art, pop culture, music, skateboarding, and science fiction, which are brought to life through mediums such as craft painting, spray painting, and graphic art.

With the help of Club21, the Bangkok based artist now has another medium to showcase his talents. Through a collection of apparel, bags and accessories, BENZILLA showcases his creativity and sense of art through the alien character called “LOOOK”.

The character appears to float freely on t-shirts, tote bag and pocket bag. This represents the freedom that can be felt by artists when they create their work in fashion and art. Discover the capsule collection in collaboration with BENZILLA at Club21 Raffles City and Club 21 XXX Marina Bay Sands from 15 April.

(Images: Club21)