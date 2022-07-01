Crocs has made fashion news once again.

For many its hard to fathom that the rubberised clogs and fashion would be lumped into the same sentence. But thanks to a collab with Balenciaga last year, the distinctive clogs now have a place in high fashion. Now, Crocs is continuing its upward trajectory into the world of style and fashion with MCM.

The German luxury fashion house joins forces with global footwear brand Crocs Inc. to reimagine the Classic Clog in two distinct styles. Together through remixing iconic elements of both brands’ DNA, the styles inherently lend themselves to summer as must-have collectibles.

Fusing iconic elements from both brands, the collaboration gives birth to two distinct clogs designs that are sure to add an extra edge to any outfit. For the launch, MCM drew inspiration from its heritage.

“Through melding both our brands’ most celebrated aspects, Crocs’ Classic Clog design, and MCM’s iconic Visetos Monogram, product and hardware, we’ve introduced a unique must-have item in celebration of summer that will create excitement for our fans around the world,” explains Dirk Schönberger, Global Brand Officer MCM Worldwide.

The first style features an interchangeable mini belt-bag which can also be worn as a fashion accessory, and a 24-carat gold plated Jibbitz™ charms. The second style is a striking neon yellow design that features a playful bulldog motif and hardware details resembling a dog collar.

The MCM x Crocs collection are available at MCM boutiques and online. Prices for the new footwear collection range from S$490 to S$580 respectively.

(Images: MCM)