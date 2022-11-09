Deepika Padukone is now a Cartier Ambassador. The French luxury brand which designs, manufactures, distributes and trades high-end jewellery, leather goods and watches, has announced the multiple-awarded Indian actress and producer has joined the Cartier family as its latest face.

A true representation of the encounter of opposites that so deeply define the Cartier spirit, Padukone is a voice of global resonance which remains true to its roots, constantly balancing modernity and tradition.

The outspoken philanthropist and entrepreneur also founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works tirelessly towards raising awareness about the importance of mental health in India and destigmatizing illness.

“We are delighted to welcome Deepika Padukone to our community of extraordinary talents”, said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “As an inspiring actress and committed philanthropist, Deepika embodies the Maison’s spirit and values of celebrating creativity, universality and open-mindedness.”

Padukone is renowned for her work on film. Primarily working in Hindi film, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She made her debut in 2006 in the film Aishwarya. She soon garnered numerous roles including a coveted role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om just a year later. That performance scored her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

In 2017, she made the jump to Hollywood, featuring in the action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage starring alongside Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen.

“It is my absolute honour to be joining the Cartier family”, commented Padukone on this announcement, “and I look forward to teaming up with a house known for its timelessness and iconicity”.

