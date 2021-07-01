We were left open-mouthed when Dior announced an unprecedented partnership with American rapper Travis Scott. The collection marks Dior’s first full collection ever created with a musician, according to WWD.

The Spring Summer 2022 collection saw influences of the desert landscape of Texas – where Christian Dior visited and loved when he brought his inaugural collection to the states in 1947. Inspired by Dior’s deep-rooted connection to the American state, Kim Jones lassoed this legacy into today by partnering with Texan-born rapper Travis Scott. In the show notes, the collection is described as “a conversation – between two friends, two cultures, and two different eras”, melding the rapper’s American heritage with the French Maison’s.

Drawing its name from Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, the Cactus Jack Dior collection made its debut last Friday during Paris Fashion Week. The show took place in a recreation of Christian Dior’s childhood rose garden, which evolved into a cactus garden reflecting Scott’s upbringing in Houston.

Cactus Jack Dior

This season honours the Maison’s savoir-faire and tailoring. Fluid trousers and slim overcoats nod at Dior’s 1956 “Arrow” line while elegantly contrasting the sportswear elements in the collection. Athleisure looks were also juxtaposed with couture detailings such as embellishments, embroideries and graphic prints. Other motifs, including the cactus Jack character and imagery drawn from Dior’s archives, become patches, adorning bags and jackets.

Paying homage to the collection’s moniker, Travis Scott reimagined the iconic Dior oblique motif, reworked to spell “Jack” instead of Dior. The signature Dior Toile de Jouy also sees an update, transforming into a “Toile de Cactus” print that depicts desert scenes. And for the first time, Kim Jones partnered with Dior Joaillerie Artistic Director Victoire De Castellane on a cactus necklace – made specifically for the show.

To round up the season, Kim Jones, Travis Scott and the House of Dior collaborated with contemporary artist George Condo. With the latter’s knowledge in American pop culture and expertise in European old master painting, Condo’s work perfectly underscores the themes of the collection. As a result, Condo created a sequence of hand-painted, one-of-a-kind shirts that were auctioned after the Dior show. The proceeds will be used to support future generations of creative talent through scholarships.

(Images: Dior)