There are certain advantages that come with being a top tier football club. For Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, having Dior as their official tailor guarantees unprecedented style off the pitch. Dior’s unveiling of the new customised wardrobe comes hot off the heels of the world’s greatest football tournament.

As the fervour behind the 2022 World Cup dissipates, the attention of football fans are now centred towards club competition. With the 2023-2023 season now back on track, Dior showcases what the players of Paris Saint-Germain will wear off the pitch for the remainder of the season.

The custom collection includes tailored suits, embroidered Harrington jackets, Dior Explorer Derbies and more. These exclusive creations dedicated to the Paris Saint-Germain team are designed by Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men’s collections.

As seen in the photos here, the elegant wardrobe distinguished by black nuances offers a laid-back look with a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater and polo shirt – all embellished with an embroidered “Paris Saint-Germain” patch and the “cd icon” initials – along with Dior explorer black leather derbies punctuated by the iconic Dior oblique in matching tones.

The Dior lingot bag, adorned with the essential cd diamond motif, completes this exceptional selection. Timeless, the more dressed-up ensemble includes a cashmere coat, a suit, and shirt, as well as a pair of black leather monks.

Symbols of refinement, a cashmere scarf, a silk tie and a reversible belt – black or navy blue – also add to each silhouette. All of these pieces are enhanced by subtle details that reflect Dior’s exquisite savoir-faire excellence.

To further showcase the exceptional quality and designs of the new exclusive ensemble, Dior engaged renowned fashion photographer, Till Janz to bring the campaign to life. The photos shot by Janz sees PSG players such as Fabian Ruiz and Nuno Mendes, decked out in the collection on the pitch.

We also see a set of tailoring images photographed by Thomas Chene featuring players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly debut its new Dior Men’s wardrobe ahead of their upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich on 14 February 2023.

(Images: Dior)