Dior Partners with Parley for the Oceans on Men’s Beachwear Capsule

Dior partners with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans on a sustainable men’s beachwear capsule within the Autumn 22 collection.

Dior just unveiled the new season of the perennial Beachwear Capsule line, but with a twist. A historic first, Kim Jones teamed up with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organisation and collaboration network, for a collection that nods at Jones’ mission and the house’s desire to become more eco-innovative and sustainable.

“With the latest science highlighting the dire urgency of action, we need transformational change in every sector of society to end the rapidly unfolding impacts on both humans and nature and protect our future on this magical blue planet,” said Parley for the Oceans CEO and Founder Cyrill Gutsch. “Creating this first collection with Dior is a call for the fashion industry to revolutionize its production methods.”

To preserve the beauty of the undersea world, Jones sought to use responsible materials for this collection by collaborating with Parley. The joint research project, driven by a desire for eco-innovation, has given life to new yarns and fabrics, designed from Parley Ocean Plastic, created from upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands around the world. Engineered by Parley and its global network, the high-performance materials then were reworked in the heart of Dior’s ateliers by artisans who transformed this newly fashioned, recycled alternative into high-quality fabrics, such as a jacquard, a mesh knit and a technical canvas.

Marrying desirability with sustainability, these sublime materials in a palette of blues and ochres are adorned with iconic patterns, such as the Dior Oblique, timeless bayadères, and the Adriatic graphic motif, drawn from the House’s archives. This wealth of innovative fabrics dressed up essential, adventure-ready, and mix-and-match pieces with a functional spirit, evoking the world of travel, dear to Kim Jones. Packable jackets, poplin pants, and the B23 sneakers incorporating an Adriatic graphic heather fabric and biobased plastic soles round up the capsule.

Uniting the promise of a contemporary look and a brighter tomorrow, the Beachwear Capsule represents the start of a new alliance that looks to redesign the materials, methods and mindsets of the fashion industry to achieve a sustainable future.

(Images: Dior x Parley for the Oceans)