Dior Reimagines The Art Of Tailoring With Its Summer 2022 Collection

By: Melissa Foong, Mar 22 2022 8:05 am

Unveiling the Dior Men’s Tailoring collection, as part of its Summer 2022 collection, Creative Director Kim Jones passionately continues to reinterpret the art of tailoring with sense of refinement and distinction.

Dior Men has uncovered an array of pieces that combine the Maison’s iconic fundamentals with Kim Jones’ own contemporary vision—where is Haute Couture infused in his collections as he continues to reimagine the art of tailoring with a sense of refinement and unique distinction.

The Dior Summer 2022 collection is where these exceptional creations were designed to accompany men in their daily lives—be it casual or formal, they allow multiple looks to emerge through bold dialogues.

 

The oblique tuxedo suit remains a must-have, revisited with sportswear-infused curves of daring elegance. While the second shows a workwear-inspired model which asserts a more urban character. Lastly, a zippered third version combines dressing up with comfort.

Not only that, the iconic CD Diamond motif has also made its way into its own for Summer 2022 collection, standing out in a medley of greys on a Saddle Bag over a worker-style jacket, while the Tailleur Oblique form makes for a stylish evening look with glossy satin lapels.

True to the spirit of Dior, this timeless wardrobe is suitable for all occasions, from casual to more sophisticated silhouettes, from day to evening.

