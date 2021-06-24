While Dior is no stranger to collaborations, we were left open-mouthed when they announced an unprecedented partnership with American rapper Travis Scott – marking the first time the French Maison has collaborated with a musician, according to WWD.

Spotted by paparazzi in Paris, the latter was seen wearing an oversized brown suede topcoat and a white T-shirt emblazoned with what appears to be the new collaborative logo, rumoured to be the first items from the upcoming collaboration. As a foretaste of what’s to come, we are pretty optimistic about the collection.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to uncover what Dior and Travis Scott may have lined up for us. The French Maison will be presenting the looks through a livestream via their official website tomorrow at 8.30 pm SGT. As always, we’ve kept you a front row seat.