Eli Russell Linnetz, creative director and founder of ERL was invited as the guest designer to explore and reimagine Dior’s rich archives with Kim Jones, the artist director of the house. And the results are nothing short of stunning.

From the quilted puffed-up iconic Saddle Bag, to the mischievous take on grey blazer that reminds us of Kim Jones’ first show with Dior. This collection is a playful combination of the longstanding history of the house, harmoniously clashed with Linnetz’s signature slouching-hoodie silhouette. The ERL’s skater and laidback DNA adorned with elements like tinsel, patchworks, plaids and ocean-recovered polyester works seamlessly with Dior.