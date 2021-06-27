The Dior World Tour capsule includes a series of accessories revisited in five vibrant colours for you to take your pick from.

Here’s a closer look at some of the accessories from the Dior World Tour capsule collection:

Available in red, green, black, yellow and blue, the Dior World Tour collection will make your outfit or look pop.

Meanwhile, the range also features a monochrome version of the Dior oblique motif. Plus the B27 sneakers are reinvented in an original perforated leather – a reflection of the the maison’s innovative savoir-faire.

Available in a limited edition, the shoes are presented in a specially designed leather shoe case which also makes for easy hand-carrying or over-the-shoulder wear.

Also available in the World Tour capsule are a card holder, a clutch, a saddle belt bag and belts with interchangeable straps and buckles.

Try them on virtually

If you’re wondering how the Dior World Tour collection would look on you, and you’re afraid to go out to try it on, then you’re in luck.

Thanks to a Snapchat filter, potential customers, or anyone who wants to try it out for fun, can do so in the way of augmented reality.

As Dior unveiled two new experiences dedicated to the men’s capsule. Thus, via the app, users can try out the iconic sneakers, or the saddle belt bag, and customise the colours they want to as well.

For more info, visit the Dior website.