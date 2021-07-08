Dolce & Gabbana tapped on one of the most acclaimed international players in the basketball universe, P.J. Tucker, to co-design an exclusive sneaker collection.

This collection is not the basketball star’s first foray into fashion. Back in 2018, the Milwaukee Bucks’ power forward collaborated with Italian luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti, unveiling the “Urchin Rocks” sneakers. Following the partnership, he dropped an exclusive Kobe 5 Protro PE with Nike in 2020. Hailed and dubbed by many as the King of Sneakers, it is no surprise that these collaborations came to fruition.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the acclaimed player is set to present another groundbreaking collaboration – this time, with Dolce & Gabbana. Infused with the American basketball player’s style and creativity of the Italian Maison, the two new interpretations of the signature Miami sneakers embody vitality and passion, creativity and sportsmanship.

Sicilian Orange Beige 1 2

It almost resembles the Fenty Puma sneakers by Rihanna, except these kicks are an homage to the 90’s basketball scene, characterised by a mix of different materials intrinsic to the sneakers then. Available in two colourways: beige and Sicilian orange, the shoes bear a suede upper, contrasting with yellow laces. They are adorned with a microinjected Dolce & Gabbana logo and finished with a P.J. Tucker signature embroidered on the shoe heel and tongue.

The collection is now available for purchase on Dolce & Gabbana’s official website and in selected boutiques. Don on a pair before you head to the basketball court. It might bolster your stamina.

(Images: Dolce & Gabbana x P.J. Tucker)