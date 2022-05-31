Dream Given Form

The spirit of Virgil Abloh looms large over this latest collection. The House of Louis Vuitton forever transformed by the eight collections he’s breathed life into, his final work named “Louis Dreamhouse”, is a culmination of that creative vision even though tinged with the sadness that is mortality – was elevated by the climax of all-white ensembles featuring angelic wings – a little on the nose, but then again Abloh has always been that way.

Suiting was magnified, majestic yet quirky and well accessorised – emblematic of streetwear. The trousers are fitted, almost skinny while the jackets are tailored but not exactly slim cut. Monochromatic full looks in everything from resplendent purple to cerulean blue, played up the hype.

Definition and redefinition are key to understanding the work of Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton. Supported by his seasonal Vocabulary – “a liberal definition of terms and explanation of ideas” – his eight-collection arc is founded in the desire to change our ways of seeing. Using fashion as a tool, his premise lies in decoding the biases associated with the components of human appearance. He has recoded the way we treat each other according to how we look and present ourselves.

Even when street culture was fully embraced, the monogram was muted, almost faded on well-worn jeans. Indeed, it was Louis’ dreamhouse but ultimately, it was Abloh’s last dream and with it his legacy seared in our minds and worn on our shoulders.

Louis Vuitton And Nike “Air Force 1” By Virgil Abloh

When Nike Air Force 1 hit stores in 1984, no one would have imagined the basketball shoe becoming a fashion staple and eventually one of the most recognisable and best-selling sneakers among Nike’s portfolio. When Virgil Abloh became creative director at the Maison, he captured the essence of the Air Force 1s that influenced so many artists to start modifying them into new creations by applying colours and materials.

Louis Vuitton x Nike debuted during LV’s Spring-Summer 2019 fashion show – The Amen Runway, revealing 21 new Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1s with vibrant, wild, and heavily monogrammed uppers. Today, Louis Vuitton is collaborating with famous auction house Sotheby’s to auction 200 special edition pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers with Louis Vuitton pilot cases.

The Sotheby’s sneaker auction marked the first-ever release of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” created by Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Nike for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection. Prior to his passing on 28 November 2021, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director was involved in the early organisation of the auction and its surrounding events.

Abloh’s masterful blending of streetwear and luxury has lead Louis Vuitton to unprecedented levels of cultural relevance not seen since Dapper Dan started bootlegging Gucci accessories and apparel; inspired by the early practice of “Hacking”, luxury designers have created an aesthetic language of their own by combining signature elements of both collaborating brands. These Louis Vuitton Nikes reiterate the vision and perpetuate a legacy of luxurious streetwear collaborations that began when Kim Jones’ was still at the helm, beginning with the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection.

On February 10th, the 200 pieces that went under auction achieved a total of $25.3million, setting an unprecedented benchmark, including the highest known public records for the most valuable sneaker and fashion auctions ever staged, and the most valuable charity auction at Sotheby’s in nearly ten years.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)