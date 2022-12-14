Matthieu Blazy continues the quiet power narrative in his Winter 2022 collection, merging Bottega Veneta’s heritage with his nuanced understanding of understated luxury. As he puts it in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar US, “I think luxury is something you feel rather than see; it is much more personal and emotive for the person wearing the clothing than the ones looking at them.”

Within the 65 ready-to-wear looks of the Bottega Veneta Pre-Spring 2023 Collection, sophistication prevails ‒ top-notch materials and sartorial cuts enrich the wide array of timeless looks. As expected of the Italian fashion house, the offerings boast intricacies and are designed to be a chameleon in one’s wardrobe, complementing all styles.

For instance, the first pair of jeans in the collection is seemingly straightforward and modest. Here, however, Bottega Veneta’s signature leather Intreccio weave replaces denim. This notion of subtle elegance also takes form in other trousers, where fluid silhouettes are slightly curved to afford ease of movement, something he appreciates as a fashion connoisseur.

Other standouts: brightly coloured chevron printed sweaters in brushed mohair, black leather biker jackets with a white fur collar, speckled wool car coats and orange tiger printed ensemble in fur command attention as they embrace a bolder attitude. The duality in the collection acts as a testament to Bottega Veneta’s expertise in producing multiple styles within the same collection.

Meanwhile, a grey jumpsuit in a static looking wool fabric and red pinstripe co-ord sit on the fence, envisioned with contrasts. For footwear, pillow slides and crisscross sandals designed with a reimagined Intreccio weave complement casual fits while pointed-toe studded slip-ons and chunky lace-up boots elevate modern dandy styles.

Infiltrating the Bottega Veneta boutiques and online store, the eclectic Pre-spring 2023 collection concludes with a range of accessories, including the iconic Kalimero bag and pillow clutch.

