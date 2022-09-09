Ecco’s Soft 7 sneaker provides comfort with elegance

Since its introduction in 2015, the Soft 7 ( available in both men’s and women’s) has consistently been one of the brand’s best-selling styles. This season, the best-selling sneaker celebrates seven years of moving and grooving with a brand new collection for Autumn/Winter 2022. Through the years, the iconic sneaker blending everyday comfort with minimalist Scandinavian style has been released in dozens of colourways and released in creative, new designs and materials like woven leather, rich, full-grain leather, and suede.

Trendy sneakers have been in the limelight, enjoying all manner of resurgence from chunky trainers to fly-knit sneakers, so you wouldn’t be remiss to think that Ecco’s Soft 7 sneaker might have finally seen the best days behind it yet this Autumn Winter, it continues to debut new and improved styles each season – ready to step up your sneaker game. Ecco — a family-owned Danish footwear brand — has been handcrafting premium shoes since 1963.

Get Comfortable: Ecco’s Soft 7 provides comfort with elegance

Featuring premium super-soft leather and innovative Ecco Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology, the brand’s signature sneaker has been quietly earning 5-star consumer reviews on e-Commerce portals. Today, this beloved shoe is now available in many new head-turning styles – Featuring an uncomplicated design, Ecco Soft 7 lace ups may enjoy a minimalist design but possessed of a deep autumnal colour palette, the striking collection of coffee browns and cognac reds, the men’s Soft 7 collection continues to enjoy maximum style. Constructed on a comfortable sole with yabuck leather and a bit of suede detailing for added texture, this shoe is sure to make frequent appearances in your laidback and smart-casual looks.

The Soft 7 sneaker’s peerless comfort is no accident. With decades of expertise, padding at the Soft 7’s collar provides extra cushioning while textile lining offers softness and breathability. Caressing your soles, the removable textile inlay sole delivers added comfort. Ecco’s integrated manufacturing process of its shoes is everything developed in-house: From tanning its own premium leather and designing comfort aspects from start to finish, they even use a different anatomical last for its men’s and women’s lines, instead of simply making men’s shoes smaller – Check out the women’s collection over at Lifestyleasia.com if you’re looking to get a matching pair with your partner.

Walk Home with Mr. 7, A Limited Edition Ecco x BearBrick

From 12 September 2022, with every purchase of a pair of ECCO SOFT 7 footwear, customers will receive a limited-edition ECCO x BE@RBRICK 100%, while stocks last. Named Mr. 7, the special ‘Made in Japan’ design features the iconic bear collectible figurine in shiny silver with ECCO logo printed across its torso that will certainly bring a sparkle to the eyes and smile to the face.