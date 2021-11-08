From the face of Dolce&Gabbana to a turn as Marks & Spencer’s most recognisable embodiment, David Gandy, arguably the world’s most powerful male supermodel has turned his hand into creating his own brand of luxuriously comfortable loungewear for the work from home dystopia we’ve found ourselves in thanks to the pandemic. Taking his decades of experience at modelling for some of the biggest menswear brands on the planet, Gandy recently told Augustman’s contributor Cezar Greif, “It’s about style, quality and fit.”

Weʼve done the loose crew, weʼve done the heritage-T with a pocket, different ribs, V-neck, etc. You canʼt please everyone, but weʼre trying to please as many people as we can. With the quality and the softness we use, I think weʼve created something very, very special. – Gandy to Augustman contributor Greif for November 2021

A collection of ultra-easy-wearing jersey pieces designed with comfortable yet stylish living in mind, Gandy’s Wellwear proposes a lifestyle that the man himself endorses. Stretchy T-shirts, a perfect fit everytime, perfect for that laidback look under Ralph Lauren leather overcoat or blazer, or equally at home (no pun intended) as an essential work-from-living room garment, it’s simply a nomcore (a fashion trend characterised by unpretentious, average-looking clothing) aesthetic as interpreted by a gentleman who has quite assuredly, one of the best curated looks on the planet.

That said, Wellwear loungewear is anything by “average”, the tracksuit jersey dressing gown, gorgeous in deep navy and piped in white is anything but “average” – extremely comfortable and a tragedy that no one else has considered the material before Gandy, the model-turned-entrepreneur is squaring his aim directly at the burgeoning wellness market. Indeed, at a time where a pandemic as completely altered the concept of workplace and home-space, Wellwear offers style-savvy fitness fanatics easy pieces to wear to, from and at the gym or to the answer the call of one’s evolved-self, taking 10 minutes for burpees in between Zoom meetings to alleviate the tedium of on again, off again lockdowns and movement restrictions.

Featuring an array of tactile pieces, the collection includes essentials, from T-shirts, sweatshirts and jogging bottoms, to bombers, gilets and a bathrobe reimagined with sweat-resistant jersey. Optimum comfort was the main priority, but it’s the use of innovative fabrications that makes the range truly unique. “We looked at what was the success of M&S, and that was the comfort, the softness and the quality. So, we checked everything. Weʼre making it in Portugal. Weʼre making it more sustainable, weʼve added Wellwear briefs, Wellwear care, which is proprieties washed into the clothing. Weʼve added aloe vera into the pyjamas, anti-bacterial, antiodourant, so that you have to wash the clothing less. The production of clothing is terrible for the environment. We need everyone to wear things more, buy less in many ways. Washing it all the time is wearing your clothing down, and then thereʼs also the amount of water used.”

