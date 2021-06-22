Innovation is at the forefront of Ermenegildo Zegna’s Summer 2022 collection, The (New) Set. The reset of categories is an ongoing process at the Italian Maison. The slate has been cleaned for a revamp, taking the form of a New Set this season.

New fabrications in contemporary constructions showcase sartorial elegance and finesse while tuning to the needs of today. The overarching mindset is to create a collection that pushes forth the idea of building a new language with designs and silhouettes.

The collection emphasises a sense of lightness, with relaxed silhouettes revolving around outerwears. With their fluid volumes and streamlined shapes, these pieces show off the clarity and precision of its design without any padding or constructions; the firmness of line encounters freedom of movement. The intermingling of shapes with innovative and sustainable fabrics in earth tones seals the concept.

“My aim at Zegna is to create an accord between the essence of tailoring, which is our reason for being, and the rhythm of the modern world,” said Artistic Director of Ermenegildo Zegna, Alessandro Sartori. “What I have done is a rewiring of luxury crafting, following a flow that frees the man while keeping the distinctiveness, offering pieces that are easy to wear as they are inventive. Effortlessness is the key.”

The New Set also takes inspiration from the practicality and pragmatism of workwear to get a progressive spin on tailoring. Magnified details such as oversized pocket flaps and augmented drawstrings were employed – completing the style with a statement without compromising function.

Our Top Picks

(Images: Ermenegildo Zegna)