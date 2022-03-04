Exquisite Gucci: Gucci And Adidas Join Forces for A/W 2022

Gucci has proven to be adept at collaborations and partnering with other industry experts. The joint Gucci and Balenciaga “Hacker Project” is a testament.

After months of speculations, the Italian Maison confirmed that it’s releasing another collaboration, but with a sportswear mammoth instead of another luxury house. During Milan Fashion Week, models strut down the mirror-filled showroom in the brand’s Autumn Winter 2022 collection – titled Exquisite Gucci – featuring the Maison’s signature pieces fused with the DNA of Adidas. However, this isn’t Adidas’ first foray into the world of luxury fashion; the sportswear brand teamed with Prada in 2019 and most recently this January for an exclusive collection.

“I use the metaphor of the magical mirror to approach the phantasmagorical power of fashion,” said Alessandro Michele in a press statement. “A sacred power that radiates from the surface of the fabrics. And there I work, on this tactile surface, through cross-references, alterations, loopholes and grafts. Juxtaposing worlds and meanings. Altering the stability of perception. Manipulating and magnifying the existing. Through these interventions, I celebrate the clothes as real optical labs: magical machines that can give birth to fairy tales of metamorphosis and re-enchantment.”

While the two brands could not be more different, Michele managed to amalgamate the codes of both brands seamlessly; Adidas’ iconic three-stripe logo adorned the sleeves of suits and trousers. Unique cross-branded monograms spotted on a plethora of suits, headgear, accessories and athleisure-inspired pieces, also champion the innovation they are putting forth while combining Gucci’s opulence with Adidas sporting excellence. The collaboration also sees the Adidas Gazelle sneakers reimagined with velvet and monogrammed textiles and Gucci’s signature bamboo tote graced with the sportswear brand’s logo.

(Images: Gucci)