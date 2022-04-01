Legendary Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Passes Away At Age 77

Legendary fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on 31 March, his team confirmed on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” read a statement posted by his team on the French photographer’s Instagram account. His team also shared a series of monochrome photos featuring Demarchelier.

Although the cause of his death was not revealed, several reports say that he was in St. Barths at the time of his passing.

What we know about Patrick Demarchelier, his projects and more

From Le Havre to the world stage

Born in Le Havre, France, Demarchelier was self-taught. At age 20, he moved to Paris and after a while, began his photography career in the US.

His illustrious career earned him numerous accolades. Among them was France’s Officier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for which he was named in 2007.

The photographer was renowned for clicking remarkable shots of celebrities, actors and models such as Naomi Campbell, Natalia Vodianova, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o over the decades.

While his employers include the likes of fashion magazines Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and Vanity Fair, he has campaigned with brands such as Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Dior, Celine, Donna Karan and Yves Saint Laurent.

Making history as a royal photographer

Princess Diana made Demarchelier her personal photographer in 1989. He became the first non-British photographer ever to be hired by the royal family.

Royal enthusiasts consider his portraits of the late Princess among the most iconic ever taken.

Celebrities remember Patrick Demarchelier

Several prominent celebrities expressed their grief at his passing.

American model Gigi Hadid posted a series of broken heart emoticons on the post announcing his death.

While Italian model Giovanna Engelbert mentioned how she would miss the time she spent with him, American model Amber Valletta recalled he was one of the first photographers to work with her.

