There is a lot happening in the world of fashion. Fortunately, we’re here to keep you informed every step of the way. If you need bite-sized bits of information to keep up to speed, we have curated a quick fashion recap from brands such as Burberry, Loewe and more. Here is a rundown of what’s happening in the world of fashion.

Burberry to be Climate Positive by 2040

Burberry sets a bold new sustainability ambition, becoming the first luxury brand to pledge to become Climate Positive by 2040. By investing in key initiatives to support climate change efforts beyond its value chain, Burberry is going further than its current 2040 net-zero target.

Underpinning this pledge is a series of commitments — from cutting emissions across its extended supply chain as much as 46% by 2030 to developing projects that support others in their journey towards being Climate Positive.

Burberry also announced its support for the Fashion Avengers, a coalition of global fashion organisations that have come together to inspire action towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Loewe Lights Up for Pink Dot 2021

In light of Pink Dot 2021, the Spanish Maison stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community by tinting the two entrances of Casa LOEWE Singapore in ION Orchard pink. This is the first year that the house is participating in this local initiative, and it is proud to be lending and showing support to the freedom of love.

Burberry’s Future Heritage Collection

Earlier this week, Burberry introduced its Future Heritage collection, a modern capsule of elevated essentials that connects with the brand’s past, present and future. Pieces are tailored yet relaxed, whereas details are refined and considered. The iconic Burberry shades: rich beige, pastel hues, muted greys, and black dominated the collection, as seen on a lightweight funnel-neck jacket in ECONYL fabric, oxford shirts with monogram motif appliqués and polo shirts.

Berluti UNVEILS Graphic Sneakers

Berluti introduces the Graphic Sneaker to their Summer 2021 shoe collection. The latest addition took inspiration from the simplicity of the 1970s running shoes and updated them with a distinctive etched rubber outsole. The style is completed with a thick bicolour outsole with a geometric heel, offering a sharp counterpoint to the leather and suede upper.

The updated iteration of the 70s kicks sees an instant modern classic that bears all elements intrinsic to Berluti: lightweight, comfortable, casual and easy to wear.