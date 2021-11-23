FC Barcelona Leather Accessories Perfect For Barca Fans

The world’s leading football club FC Barcelona has a new range of leather accessories.

Hong Kong fashion accessories brand Maverick & Co. has acquired the licensing rights from the Spanish football club to produce a range of leather bags and accessories designed to empower Barça fans on and off the pitch. Fans looking to get their hands on the Barca leather goods will have to wait until Black Friday (26th November 2021).

The FC Barcelona collection includes four minimalist business and everyday essentials. Unlike the usual high-profile football merchandise, this collection is designed with refined, understated aesthetics, featuring subtle details with iconic Barça elements, making them perfect for both work and leisure occasions.

Ready To Play

The collection includes the FC Barcelona Leather Briefcase, which is presented in Saffiano leather. Sporting a slim and clean silhouette it arrives with statement-making details with FC Barcelona elements. Roomy and protective, it can hold a 16” laptop plus work essentials with no effort.

For those on the go, the FC Barcelona Double-Zip Leather Backpack is an ideal carry on for both formal and casual occasions. The polished backpack is decent enough to match your suits and ties, and rugged enough to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. Thoughtfully designed with a separated laptop compartment to give you 17” laptop extra protection, and with pockets in various sizes to keep all your essentials well-organized.

Combining modern design with an impressive capacity, the FC Barcelona Hassle-Free Weekender is your stylish hold-all in every journey. Masterfully crafted in water-proof and scratch-proof material, it offers ample space plus a padded 15” laptop compartment.

Last but not least, the FC Barcelona wallet is the perfect gift for all Barça lovers to embody their love and passion. The slim and compact refined bi-fold wallet is designed to fit in all your pockets with no effort. The half-side RFID protection and hidden card slots add security to both visible and invisible assets.

The Maverick & Co. official FC Barcelona licensed collection is available online.