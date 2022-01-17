Fendi Unveils Luxury Crypto Hardware Wallet And Accessories

Fendi took a step in a new direction and released crypto hardware wallet accessories with its latest collaboration with Ledger, a global digital asset management platform. The Italian luxury fashion house, with its partner, debuted a collection of tech accessories on web3. According to ethereum.org, “Web3, in the context of Ethereum, refers to decentralised apps that run on the blockchain. These are apps that allow anyone to participate without monetising their personal data.”

Fendi Crypto Wallet accessories

The tech accessories were unveiled during Fendi’s latest Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show. The unique wallet cases that are a part of the tech accessories collection – #FendiXLedger – were designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of accessories, menswear and children at the Italian fashion house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fendi (@fendi)

The brand shared snippets of the accessories on the ramp from the latest show on their official social media, with the caption, “The future is here. Your first look at the #FendiXLedger fashion-tech accessories, unveiled on the #FendiFW22 men’s runway. Compatible with the Ledger Nano X, these exclusive wallet cases are rendered in polished aluminum and styled to perfectly reference the iconic Baguette and O’Lock shapes. @Ledger powers the Web3 revolution with the most user-friendly and secure hardware wallet and digital management platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets.(sic)”

The Designs

As of now, two designs of the wallet cases have been unveiled. One of the wallets is in a rectangular shape, an ode to the famous Fendi baguette bag. Made using aluminium, the accessory is adorned with engravings that form the signature Fendi buckle. The space inside the case is apt for the digital wallet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fendi (@fendi)

The second design that was revealed is in the iconic O Lock shape with the signature Fendi logo embossed on it. This one has a concealed hinge that can be opened and closed, where the Ledger wallet can be placed. Upcoming versions of these designs will feature gold plating and leather among other materials. These will be available for purchase from June 2022 on the official website of Fendi.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Fendi/Instagram)