Fendi Match Sneaker: Blurring The Lines Of Art, Fashion And Street Gear

Kim Jones has been a pioneering designer. During his stint at Louis Vuitton, his marriage with streetwear giant Supreme for autumn 2017 was such a watershed moment that it is hard to recall any cynicism or criticism of the blurring of lines between luxury and street culture. For the collab, Jones told media, “That Supreme-Vuitton collaboration could have completely backfired, but it didn’t.”

Today, as the lead visionary at both Dior and Fendi, Jones is at it again, masterfully playing with fashionʼs technical side and finding the hidden artistry in design to inject greater emotional impact in his creations.

“I hate the term streetwear,” said Jones to Wall Street Journal, “It’s not a term that I find interesting at all. You can wear couture in the street if you want.” Indeed, Jones (with whom we had an exclusive interview earlier this year), even looked to an artist from the ʼ60s for inspiration.

Legendary illustrator Antonio Lopez had collaborated with Fendi back then. Lopez himself blended fashion and art masterfully capturing the era’s energy and sexuality in bright colours, and occasionally with the stark contrast black stroke on creamy paper.

The new Fendi Match sneaker with a pebbled leather construction with suede panels looks like it follows in the same vein as one of Lopezʼs old sketches for Fendi. A departure from traditional holiday offerings, Fendi takes a decidedly muted approach to its winter capsule.

Compact design sneakers with vintage label on tongue, a slimmer take of the Fendi logo calls attention with FF pattern sewn on the side and embossed Fendi lettering on the sole. Adding to the vintage-inspired silhouette is a terrycloth lining, a supplemental set of terrycloth laces and a special edition label on the tongue.

Looking mighty sharp with covered rubber cupsoles and brown bumper, Fendi Match Sneakers are available in unisex sizing, in black/off -white, yellow/tan, tan/white, pink/ beige and white/grey colourways.

(Images: Fendi+ Archive of Antonio Lopez)