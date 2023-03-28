Home > Style > Fashion > Fendi Opens Southeast Asia’s First Standalone Men’s Store In Singapore
Fendi Opens Southeast Asia’s First Standalone Men’s Store In Singapore
Style

Fendi Opens Southeast Asia’s First Standalone Men’s Store In Singapore

By Jacquie Ang, Mar 28 2023 8:00 am

Fendi unveiled a spanking new men’s boutique in Singapore last week to much fanfare, thanks to the star-powered welcome from local heartthrobs the likes of Lawrence Wong and Ayden Sng at the opening party, which also launched the men’s Spring/Summer 23 collection in Singapore.

Located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City, the Roman maison’s first men’s-dedicated flagship boutique in Southeast Asia reflects a bridge between tradition and tomorrow. Spanning 123 sq m, the modern open space makes a striking first impression with a façade that enlivens the sleek silver metal with a semi-transparent, interactive LED curtain showcasing the videos and images of the latest campaigns, while offering a panoramic peek of the store’s interior.

fendi boutique

Step inside and you’ll find yourself in the Fendi men’s universe, accentuated with perspective cuts in Green Patagonia marble depicting a sophistication that is at once bold yet luxurious. A reflection of Roman heritage meet modern design, the grandeur of the green shades is enriched by the touches of silver and champagne-tone metal finishes, amid mirrored tables and plush leather furniture. 

fendi boutique

The special VIP room is distinguished by the Alaska White marble elements with complementary ivory carpet. 

See the celebrities decked in Fendi’s Spring/Summer 23 men’s collection designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear

This story first appeared in Prestige Online Singapore 

fashion fashion news fendi style
written by.

Jacquie Ang
Fendi Opens Southeast Asia’s First Standalone Men’s Store In Singapore

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.