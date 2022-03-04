Fossil Releases Limited Edition Batman Collection In Time For New Dark Knight Film

The Dark Knight is everywhere this week as fans celebrate the cinematic return of caped crusader.

We’ve already seen numerous tie-ins and collaborations, and Fossil is the latest brand that has partnered up with iconic DC superhero franchise. Fossil, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, has launched The Batman x Fossil capsule collection, which includes collectible watches, jewellery and leather goods.

Batman Inspired

The collaboration features limited-edition designs inspired by Batman’s signature Batsuit and the enigmatic Super-Villain, The Riddler. Inspired by the unmistakable look of Batman, plus the matte black designs of his Batsuit and armour, The Batman Watch (S$509) features a stainless steel, black ion-plated 42mm case. It also sports glowing green lume on all hour markers, striking red accents and automatic movement with date.

Each of three easily interchangeable black straps is equipped with materials that mimic Batman’s tech and The Batcycle: Kevlar, ballistic nylon, and moulded silicone. The timepiece also comes with a utility-focused display base that includes a drawer to store extra straps, marked by an official Batman chest plate design on its base.

The Riddler Watch (S$509) takes inspiration from the villain’s splashing noxious green graffiti, represented on the Minimalist’s stainless steel, black ion-plated 44mm case. The unique timepiece features a checker-patterned leather strap on one side, along with The Riddler’s trademark question mark spinning atop the 6-hour subeye. Limited to 1595 pieces.

Bat Accessories

Joining the watches is a collection of The Batman x Fossil jewellery pieces, which includes a Batman Dog Tag Necklace (S$149), Lava Beads Slider Bracelet (S$119) and a steel Wax Seal Ring (S$89). Each of the jewellery pieces are available in a limited number of 1000 pieces.

Completing the collection is a selection of bags and accessories, which feature designs inspired by the DC superhero. Designed for mobility, the collection made from rich black leather comprises The Batman Backpack (S$649) and The Batman Waistpack (S$319), which features four exterior pockets and the ability to switch into a slingback.

Also part of The Batman x Fossil are a Zipper Card Case (S$99) and a 2-In-1 Bifold Wallet (S$129) featuring a removable card case from the front pocket and silicone-injected Bat emblem. The Fossil Batman capsule collection is now on sale in Singapore stores and online.

(Images: Fossil)