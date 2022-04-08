Gaming Style: Lacoste X Minecraft Lands In Singapore On 15 April

Game on. The Lacoste X Minecraft Collection is coming to Singapore.

Launched in Paris in March 2022, the collection offers a bridge between the fashion and gaming universe. As seen during the launch, this highly-anticipated collection was headlined by ambassadors who are avid gamers and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and fair play. Fronting the collection are Mari Takeshi (@atomicmari), Shelby Grace (@shubble), music artist Broky Brawk (@brokybrawks) and gaming video creator Scott Major (@scottmajor1995).

For gaming fans here, Lacoste and Minecraft will be launching the collection in Singapore on 15 April 2022. It marks their first collaboration for Spring/Summer 2022. Lacoste X Minecraft features a 35-piece collection designed to transport individuals into an extraordinary world filled with creativity and freedom of bold self-expression.

Whether you are a gamer, an enthusiast, or a member of the same community, the collection channels the spirit of exploration in the virtual as well as in the real world. It takes you on an adventure to “play” in this new-found world by mixing and matching pieces to express your personal style and individuality.

As seen in the collection, both the Lacoste and Minecraft motifs capture the essence of both brands. The ready-to-wear and accessories are adorned with the pixelated graphics of Minecraft. Consisting of Lacoste classics (such as printed polos, monochrome sweatshirts, and caps) and sportswear (such as sports bras and tapered leggings).

The Lacoste x Minecraft collection can be identified by its pixelated crocodile logo that was redesigned by none other than the Minecraft Creative Studio, as well as iconic quotes from both brands that revolves around the notion of play.

From Real To Virtual

For fans, the launch of the collection also coincides with the launch of “Croco Island”. Developed by Scott Major, an ambassador for the campaign, “Croco Island Map” allows gamers to embark on an adventure created in the spirit of Lacoste.

The “Croco Island Map” is a specially created new world inspired by the world of Lacoste. It features landscapes that one would expect to find in the world of Lacoste, such as city, forest, beach, and of course, the tennis court.

A giant crocodile – the mascot of Lacoste – keeps a watchful eye on the avatars as they explore this whole new world dressed up in pieces from the new Lacoste X Minecraft collection. Minecraft’s Croco Island map is free to access by players from all over the world.

The full Lactose x Minecraft collection will retail in all Lacoste stores from Friday 15 April 2022. Retailing from S$59, this new collection comprises tops, bottoms, innerwear, sportswear and accessories for him and her.

(Images: Lacoste)