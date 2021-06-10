It has been almost a year since Kanye West’s fashion brand, Yeezy, clinched a deal with Gap. As the latter has suffered a massive decline in sales over the years, they hope to expiate the losses through the partnership.

According to a Bloomberg report, Gap expects its Yeezy line to break USDS150 million in sales during its first full year in 2022 – in hopes of becoming a billion-dollar brand within the next eight years.

The collaboration will see apparels for all ages and genders co-designed by Mowalola Ogunlesi, a Nigerian-British designer whose designs have been worn by West, Kim Kardashian and their children.

Since the announcement of the partnership, it has sparked inquisitive minds. Many of these ardent fans did a little sleuthing to elicit more information. And as they guessed it, the cobalt blue jacket West was spotted wearing last week is the inaugural product from the collection. Available exclusively for US customers, the puffer jacket made from recycled nylon was launched in coincides with West’s birthday, 8 June.

The launch was announced with projected images of the jacket onto buildings in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The much-anticipated outerwear can be preordered on Gap’s site, priced at USD$200. As devoted Yeezy fans trudging through the pandemic in Singapore, we can only relish the Yeezy experience virtually.

(Images: yeezyxgap, Yeezy Gap)