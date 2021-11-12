Gentle Monster Introduces New Logos in its 2022 Pre-Collection

Besides its primeval objective to shield our peepers from the glaring sunlight, sunglasses can also add that final touch to your everyday ensembles. Especially on days when you don’t necessarily feel your best, these eyewear can help conceal your identity and emotions while giving you that extra point on the fashion scoreboard. Unfortunately, like fashion, eyewear trends are constantly evolving; what may seem trendy today can be superannuated tomorrow. However, black acetate frames have perpetually been in vogue and have earned the title as an eternal style classic. Regardless of the shape, it’s almost impossible to go wrong with a pair of black sunnies.

Coincidentally, the Gentle Monster 2022 Pre-Collection has nothing but black frame sunglasses of sundry styles and shapes. What’s new this season is brand new logos imprinted on the frames. The geometric icons can only be a testament to the South Korean eyewear brand’s futuristic vision and eccentricity.

Our top picks

(L to R: Crella, Duru, Lilit, Reny, Tambu)

As a brand that prides itself on its innovative design codes, it is expected for the collection to be nothing but playful and ever-so elegant. Available at all official Gentle Monster channels, including its flagship stores, this collection is guaranteed to make you feel like an unassailable fashionista.

(Images/Video: Gentle Monster 2022 Pre-Collection)