Gentle Monster And BLACKPINK’s Jennie Collaborate On New Eyewear Collection

If you needed more ways than one to look like the global K-pop phenomenon that is BLACKPINK’s Jennie, eyewear brand Gentle Monster has launched its latest collaboration with the singer, called ‘Jentle Garden’.

BLACKPINK has been in the news for touring across America, Europe and Asia, releasing songs with singers like Dua Lipa and featuring in Coachella 2019. In fact, they made history as they were the first such group to perform at Coachella. The famous group members, however, are also carving their names in the fashion industry.

The K-pop act’s Lisa has been roped in by Celine, Jisoo by Dior, Rosé by Saint Laurent and Jennie by Chanel. The latter is also an ambassador for Gentle Monster now.

The singer previously collaborated with the South Korean eyewear label’s ‘Jentle Home’ campaign in spring last year and has been spotted wearing its chic shades often.

For the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, Gentle Monster and Jennie have created a fantasy world called ‘Jentle Garden’.

Here’s what we know about Jentle Garden

Shot by Hugo Comte, the photoshoot sees Jennie in dreamy, digital backdrops which is an extension of the fantasy world concept revealed in the ‘Jentle Garden’ game launched in 2022.

The charming singer has brilliantly sported different types of eyewear in the campaign. This collection features three pairs of sunglasses, three optical glasses and a special pair of shades that has crystal embellishments on the frame.

The pieces come in a variety of colours and limited-edition packaging. They are available both online and at Gentle Monster’s stores.

Honouring the partnership

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENTLE MONSTER (@gentlemonster)

As a gesture symbolising the collaboration, Jentle Garden pop-up stores will be launched in five different cities around the world, including Seoul, Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Hongkong, and the ION Orchard boutique in Singapore. The pop-up stores will recreate the enthralling village set-up that has been designed by the K-pop star and Gentle Monster.

Interestingly, limited quantities of Fruits of Paradise packages, custom-designed Jentle Garden masks and vibrant flowers will also be sold.

The eyewear brand also created a mobile game called Jentle Garden which is available for both Apple and Android users. Gamers can create their own desired flower garden along with Jennie in the game. Additionally, for one month, the top 10 players of the mobile game will win a flower bag and five eyewear pieces from the latest collection.

Scroll down for the full lookbook of the Jentle Garden collaboration:

(Hero and Featured Image: Gentle Monster/Hugo Comte)