I recall interviewing Suitsupply Founder Fokke de Jong as early as 2011, right after the critically acclaimed yet socially controversial Shameless campaign which channeled the aesthetic machismo of Tom Ford with the seductive power of James Bond: Suitsupply’s Shameless set the tone for well-dressed men in some naughty situations which de Jong emphasised that was about good-natured humour and fantasy; indeed, like Ford, de Jong was an equal opportunity “offender”, in 2018’s “Find Your Perfect Fit” campaign, it featured men instead of women. Regardless, the messaging was clear: the suit as envisioned and tailored by Suitsupply, gives the wearer power and power enhances sexual attractiveness, regardless of gender.

Founded from the boot of a car in the Netherlands in 2000, Suitsupply became this journalist’s ultimate supplier (pun intended) of men’s suiting. On a journalist’s budget, I was suddenly wearing suits made from Vitale Barberis Canonico fabrics, an Italian fabric mill established in 1663, located about 50 miles north of Turin in the northern Biella region; a company which incidentally supplies luxury tailoring house Ermenegildo Zegna.

An upmarket retailer of men’s apparel, featuring on-trend suits, casualwear, footwear & accessories, Suitsupply is focused on bringing high-quality suits and personal styling service to customers around the world. Combining craftsmanship with flair, its fabrics showcases exceptional softness to the rich, robust textures, from Italy’s finest mills and weavers.

Highly prized for high-quality at a reasonable price, it’s no surprise that Suitsupply was named as one of the best places for suits in New York in 2012. It currently operates over 100 stores on 3 continents, including one right here in Singapore, Suitsupply prides itself on timeless and on-trend menswear. With a team of professional Personal Shoppers all trained in “Suit School”, their knowledge of fabrics, fitting and styling can help you find your perfect fit for everything from smart casual to formal affairs and even your own wedding. Not just for grooms too but also groomsmen.

From a Washington fit peak lapel suit with tapered waistlines to a Havana Grey Suit, a slim-tailored, wrinkle-resistant style made of pure Lanificio Cerruti wool perfect for global travel (before the pandemic), I was simply worn over by the slim-tailored suits with natural soft shoulders (classic Neapolitan style as opposed to more structured Saville Row English styles), double vents in the back, and roomy patch pockets. The Havana, available in single or double-breasted variants, has become one of the company’s most popular suits for its functionality and style, particularly with aesthetic elements like the sleek, detailed craftsmanship of the jacket’s boat-shaped breast pockets and curved shape.

