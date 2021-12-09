Polo Ralph Lauren has the Perfect Christmas Gifts for You and Your Loved Ones

As Christmas is approaching, we find ourselves racking our brains for gift ideas and outfits for the festive occasion. With Polo Ralph Lauren embracing the joyful spirit this season, you can expect to find what you need in its latest holiday collection. In addition to its array of timeless Ralph Lauren icons such as classic polo shirts and luxurious cable-knit cashmere sweaters, the selection also sees a repertoire of festive-inspired looks that brings the magic of the holiday season to life.

In the spirit of Christmas, we’ve got your back. Scouring through the collection, we’ve selected several pieces we reckon you should pick up for your loved ones. Or yourself.

Polo Ralph Lauren Knitted Hoodie

In light of the work-from-home arrangements, loungewear has become a style we have all espoused amidst the pandemic — making sweaters an infallible gift option. And while we don’t experience winter in Singapore, we sure do have rainy seasons; sweaters are highly-pragmatic. Besides, nothing screams Christmas more than a cosy knitted jumper.

Unlike the other Christmas sweaters, this Polo Ralph Lauren Hoodie is conceived with contemporary elements that are ever-so stylish and perfect for the holiday season. Taking cues from one of the favourite Christmas activities, the intarsia-knit hoodie sees the Maison’s bear mascot living his best life, cruising down the slopes in skiing gears and a jolly ensemble (similar to the one you’ll have after you don this hoodie). In a comfortable cut that layers well, the effortlessly chic piece is made from wool and blended with cashmere, cotton and camel hair for softness. Think of it as a fashionable blanket that can be worn to town.

Alternatively, a turtleneck iteration is up for grabs for those who prefer a more polished get-up. However, instead of a skiing bear, this style sees the mascot in a tux — looking preppy and debonair.

Checked Cotton-Flannel Overshirt

But if these options don’t satiate your fashion needs, Polo Ralph Lauren also has a shirt in a similar design, bringing the comfort of pyjama styles to your daytime wardrobe. Made from checked cotton-flannel in Christmas green, the button-down employs a piped camp collar and pleated at the back to ensure a generous fit across the shoulders. What sets this piece apart from other flannels is its mascot motifs. It almost seems like the bears are skiing all over the shirt. Similar to what you’ll find in a kids section, this piece can bring out your inner child while making that statement in your overall look. Layer it over a white tee and complete the look with a pair of classic Polo Ralph Lauren denim, and you’re ready for gift-giving or receiving.

Polo Bear Cotton Bucket Hat

This cotton bucket hat nods at the aforementioned features. Produced in a navy blue hue and adorned with the iconic Polo Bear, this winsome headpiece gives the other iterations in the market a run for their money. Whether it’s for a fashion statement or to cover up the bedhead, the piece will serve you and your loved ones well.

Watches

For watch connoisseurs or simply anyone who love accessories, the timepieces in this collection will be right up their street. From watch faces featuring the signature bear mascot to sophisticated oval-like frames, there’s a style for everybody. Perfect as a gift and a finishing touch to one’s everyday edits, these watches proffer a modish appeal without compromising comfort.

Classic and Festive Ensembles

“Is there any product that doesn’t feature the bear mascot?” Not surprisingly, this is probably a question that may have popped into your head. Amongst the sundry wardrobe staples available in the collection, we’ve shortlisted a handful of classic, albeit festive looks without the whimsical iconography. In the colours of Christmas, these selections are infused with the brand’s rich heritage; they are conceived in details that are intrinsically Polo Ralph Lauren. Featuring the signature plaid and polo pony logo, these pieces are timeless and essential to the modern man; they are eternal style classics.

Available at Polo Ralph Lauren boutiques. These pieces are guaranteed to get you in the mood for Christmas.

Credits:

(Thumbnail) Photography Shawn Paul Tan

(Thumbnail) Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo

Images Polo Ralph Lauren