Get Your Game On With The GG Supreme Playing Card And Dice Set

Roll the dice and take a chance with the GG Supreme Playing Card And Dice set.

Inspired by a playful spirit, these Gucci playing cards are chock full of curated details. Featuring a whimsical forest print the two Radua decks are presented in a GG Supreme case dressed with Demetra interior and trims. These are crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources.

The exterior is decorated with the Double G and Web ‒ emblems from the brand’s equestrian past that pay homage to the vintage inspirations behind the set. Five dice are presented in resin. A marble effect appearing in the house’s monogram canvas carrying case add an air of panache and sophistication to your Christmas holiday gaming experience.

The GG Supreme Playing Card And Dice set retails for S$490 and S$570.

Photo: Shawn Paul Tan; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo