Fashionistas at ready, The Front Row 2021, Singapore’s definitive virtual fashion festival kicks off today. The curtains have been raised on the 2nd edition virtual fashion fest, featuring a newly updated line-up of artists, curated podcasts, and livestream collaborations. Catch it all on one free-to-view 360-degree 3D platform.

Supported by Singapore Tourism Board’s Kickstart Fund, this year’s festival takes on an on-demand viewing format with virtual fashion shows from all participating brands available at the click of a button, anytime, anywhere. Viewers will be able to re-watch shows from labels they love and browse and shop these hot-off-the-press collections instantly.

The Front Row 2021 packs the full gamut of fashion shows in one virtual space by spotlighting latest designs from 10 homegrown brands and 8 regional and international labels. Combined with a series of highly anticipated on-ground hybrid fashion events, this year’s festival features special collaborations with homegrown jewellery brand Marilyn Tan Jewellery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), and the much-talked about Miss Universe Singapore 2021 competition.

An Insight To Fashion

In addition to runway shows, fashion filmlets and livestreamed on-ground hybrid fashion events, The Front Row 2021 also presents a curated series of engaging podcasts and workshops with the who’s who of Singapore’s fashion industry then and now.

It presents an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and fans to get up close with the creative talents in the industry. Among the creatives on hand at this year’s event are iconic Singapore-based international photography duo Chuando & Frey.

The duo will be showcasing their visionary works in a 3D virtual gallery, alongside other industry heavyweights like distinguished celebrity photographer Filbert Kung and paper fashion set designer Marianne Guély. There will also be several ‘Fashion Talks: Podcasts’ held with industry insiders for visitors to access as well.

In addition to the 360-degree 3D metaverse world with familiar local landmarks at every turn, this year’s runway shows, campaign shoots and podcast interviews are also filmed and shot at unexpected Singapore spots.

These enlivening partnerships will feature shows that have been beautifully shot against the backdrop of places such as Singapore’s last kampong at Kampong Lorong Buangkok; heritage icon Raffles Hotel; National Museum of Singapore; Design Orchard, home of Singapore brands; The Intan, a home museum dedicated to the Peranakan community, and more.

Additionally, The Front Row 2021 has initiated an online retail collaboration with Robinsons Online. The fashion festival has partnered with the online retailer to spotlight homegrown brands under The Front Row Collective. Collections and pieces from selected brands will be available for purchase on the online department store.

Access The Front Row 2021 here.

(Images: The Front Row)