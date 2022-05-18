Givenchy Collaborates With Disney On A New Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Givenchy and Disney have paired up for a special collection dubbed ‘The Wonder Gallery’. The fashion brand’s ready-to-wear luxury apparels will feature some of the famous characters from Disney films.

In a tweet posted on 16 May, Givenchy said, “The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce its collaboration with @Disney on a limited-edition capsule collection celebrating the iconic legacy of the Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

According to reports, the collection will be released in limited-edition capsules. While the first capsule will be revealed on 17 May, the second will reportedly be released in midsummer.

Here’s all we know about the Givenchy X Disney ‘The Wonder Gallery’ collection

Matthew Williams’ fascination with Disney

Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams is reportedly a Disney fan.

Thus, Williams has introduced his love for Disney icons into garments. However, it is not clear what type of garments the Givenchy X Disney ‘The Wonder Gallery’ collection will showcase.

Disney characters in the collection

Four teasers showcasing silhouettes of iconic Disney characters from films have been released, indicating the collection will be inspired by them.

These characters include Bambi, Perdita and Pongo from 101 Dalmatians, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Each of them are counted among the most famous Disney characters of all time.

In its 16 May tweet, Givenchy, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, also released a teaser, showing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit — the character created by Walt Disney for Universal Pictures in 1927 before it was replaced by Mickey Mouse.

This is the second time Givenchy has collaborated with Disney. In 2013, the brand released the limited-edition Disney x Givenchy’s Bambi sweatshirt, marking their first collaboration.

The sweatshirt, featuring a fawn and a painting of a woman, was a creation of Riccardo Tisci, who was then the brand’s creative director.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/GIVENCHY/YouTube)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India