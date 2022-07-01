French luxury fashion house Givenchy will release a limited-edition capsule with Disney on 1 July, featuring a range of 101 Dalmatians-inspired items.

Although it is unclear if it is part of ‘The Wonder Gallery’ series, a limited-edition collection that Givenchy launched with Disney in May 2022, the 101 Dalmatians capsule marks the latest collaboration between the two brands.

Here are more details about the Givenchy X Disney 101 Dalmatians capsule

What the teaser reveals

Ahead of the release, Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a short animated clip showing the Dalmatians in Paris.

“To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the House of Givenchy, was an absolute dream.” – Eric Goldberg, Director and Animator. pic.twitter.com/e55nfoBlIu — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) June 29, 2022

What the items could feature

Based on the teaser, the items in the collection are expected to bear prints of the dog parents — Pongo and Perdita — from the 1961 Disney animated film 101 Dalmatians. Even the adorable pups from the film would likely appear on the items.

Everything, from bags to footwear and caps to jewellery, will reportedly be part of the capsule. There will also be clothing in a wide range of colours for both men and women.

The limited-edition capsule will be available online and in select Givenchy stores.

What is ‘The Wonder Gallery’?

In May 2022, Givenchy announced the ‘The Wonder Gallery’ series to celebrate the legacy of Walt Disney animated films.

The collaboration was born out of Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams’ love for Disney.

Four teasers were released, each showing iconic Walt Disney characters. These included the Dalmatians, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen (2013), Bambi from Bambi (1942), and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who was created by Walt Disney for Universal Pictures in 1927 before Mickey Mouse.

‘The Wonder Gallery’ series marks the second association between Givenchy and Disney.

In 2013, the brands launched the limited-edition Bambi sweatshirt, featuring a young fawn and a painting of a woman. That piece was created by Riccardo Tisci, who was Givenchy’s creative director at the time.

(Main and Featured images: Disney Animation/@DisneyAnimation/Twitter)