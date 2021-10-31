Gucci 100 Unveils The Maison’s Collection Of The Century

To mark their hundredth anniversary, the Italian luxury fashion label has released the Gucci 100 collection as a reflection of its heritage and staying power through a contemporary lens. By now, everyone knows of the strong ties Gucci possesses with the music industry ever since the late 80’s, so much so that the brand name has been cited in lyrics of international songs for a total of 22, 705 times.

Paying homage to its significance in pop culture and beyond, song lyrics featuring the word ‘Gucci’ were presented alongside the specially designed logo in a side-by-side tribute to past and present while additional items showcase eye- catching takes on the legendary House monogram—offering a fun and exciting theme.

Here’s a closer look at some of the Gucci 100 menswear collection look:

For more info on the Gucci 100 collection, visit its official website.

(Images by Gucci)