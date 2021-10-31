Our brands
Homepage > Style > Fashion > Gucci 100 Unveils The Maison’s Collection Of The Century
Gucci 100 Unveils The Maison’s Collection Of The Century
Style

Gucci 100 Unveils The Maison’s Collection Of The Century

By Melissa Foong, Oct 31 2021 9:00 am

To mark their hundredth anniversary, the Italian luxury fashion label has released the Gucci 100 collection as a reflection of its heritage and staying power through a contemporary lens. By now, everyone knows of the strong ties Gucci possesses with the music industry ever since the late 80’s, so much so that the brand name has been cited in lyrics of international songs for a total of 22, 705 times.

Paying homage to its significance in pop culture and beyond, song lyrics featuring the word ‘Gucci’ were presented alongside the specially designed logo in a side-by-side tribute to past and present while additional items showcase eye- catching takes on the legendary House monogram—offering a fun and exciting theme.

Here’s a closer look at some of the Gucci 100 menswear collection look:

For more info on the Gucci 100 collection, visit its official website.

(Images by Gucci)

!00 Years celebration fashion gucci gucci 100
written by.
Melissa Foong

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
Error: No posts found.