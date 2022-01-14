Homepage > Style > Fashion > Gucci Showcases Big Cat Energy With Its #GucciTiger Collection
Style

Gucci Showcases Big Cat Energy With Its #GucciTiger Collection

By Augustman, Jan 14 2022 4:00 pm

Gucci heralds in the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory #GucciTiger collection. Expect a reinterpretation of the house’s signature Flora archival print combined with an array of tiger motifs, set against a colourful backdrop of greenery and flowers.

Activate your big cat energy this Lunar New Year with these wild #GucciTiger looks.

Cotton motif-print T- shirt (worn inside), cotton sweatshirt with logo print and denim jeans
Printed silk shirt, denim jeans, GG canvas crossbody leather bag with silk-screen print, and leather knee-high boots with leather Horsebit harness detail
Jersey zipped hoodie with matching jersey bermudas, and GG canvas knee high boots with leather Horsebit harness detail
Cotton motif-print sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, and Rhyton canvas sneakers

Photos Shawn Paul; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Makeup + Hair Melissa Yeo; Photography Assistance Melvin Leong; Fashion Assistance Ivan Tan; Model Joon/Now Model Management

August Man Fashion gucci year of the tiger
written by.
Augustman

