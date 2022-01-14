Gucci Showcases Big Cat Energy With Its #GucciTiger Collection

Gucci heralds in the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory #GucciTiger collection. Expect a reinterpretation of the house’s signature Flora archival print combined with an array of tiger motifs, set against a colourful backdrop of greenery and flowers.

Activate your big cat energy this Lunar New Year with these wild #GucciTiger looks.

Photos Shawn Paul; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Makeup + Hair Melissa Yeo; Photography Assistance Melvin Leong; Fashion Assistance Ivan Tan; Model Joon/Now Model Management