Dubbed the Gucci Link to Love, the gender-neutral collection features contemporary jewellery that presents the infinite cycles of life, romance and togetherness.

“Jewellery is like the perfect spice – it always complements what’s already there,” quoted Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Predominantly purchased for, and worn and appreciated by women, brands often overlook the burgeoning demand for men’s jewellery.

Launched earlier this month, the Gucci Link to Love collection offers a selection of sleek and geometric styles that would satiate anyone looking to add pizzazz to their everyday edits. Crafted in three colours of gold – yellow, white and pink, the collection sees accessories, ranging from rings, bracelets, necklaces to earrings, decoratively adorned with a “Gucci” logo.

Link to Love Bracelet with 'Gucci' Bar Link to Love Necklace with 'Gucci' Bar Link to Love Studded Ring Link to Love Mirrored Ring Link to Love Tourmaline Ring Link to Love Baguette Diamond Ring 1 2 3 4 5 6

The rings come in different widths, from three to six millimetres, making them perfect for stacking. One would be spoilt for choice when presented with the ring’s range of iterations; these include plain options, diamond pavés, as well as an engraved striped version set with green tourmalines, rubellites, or baguette-cut diamonds.

On the other hand, you can choose between an 18-karat yellow and pink gold necklace, or a white gold necklace graced with diamonds. Instead of a traditional clasp, these necklaces are fastened through a sliding circle element. A plethora of fine bracelets and earrings in similar styles top off the collection.

Available now in selected Gucci boutiques and online, the “Link to Love” collection blazes a trail for a more inclusive future while catering to the needs of the fashionable blokes.

Check Out the Campaign Video Here:

(Images: Gucci)