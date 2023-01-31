Gucci has found Alessandro Michele’s successor. Sabato de Sarno will join the Italian fashion house as its creative director and unveil his first collection at the Milan Fashion Week in September.

New designer at @gucci: Sabato de Sarno, latterly fashion director of Valentino, will be creative director for both women’s and men’s wear. First collection for women’s wear in September. Gonna be interesting. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 28, 2023

Taking over his new role, De Sarno will lead the House’s Design Studio reporting to Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, with the responsibility for defining and expressing the label’s creative vision across the womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the house’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury experience,” said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri.

Who is Gucci’s new creative director Sabato de Sarno?

An Italian raised in Naples, De Sarno’s past stints include Prada, Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino. In 2009, the designer joined Valentino and paved his way upward to become the fashion director. At present, he manages the menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear for the label and has worked closely under Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. At Dolce & Gabbana, De Sarno was the head of women’s knitwear collections.

On the announcement of this major milestone, De Sarno explained in a statement that he is honoured to take on the role of Creative Director of Gucci. “I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage that has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in over the years. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” he adds.

Gucci’s upcoming collection, the womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection to be previewed next month in Milan, is being designed by the in-house team and De Sarno’s debut collection will be Spring/Summer 2024 in September.

What will be the aim of the brand?

Currently, the goal for Gucci is to become a timeless luxury brand like its competitors and the recent campaign for Jackie 1961 has established the brand’s products as a staple or invest-worthy classic pieces, as reported by The New York Times.

