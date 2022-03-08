Gucci’s New Pineapple Collection Is Testament To The Maison’s Finesse In Textile Innovation

When Gucci first introduced canvas, it featured a diamond tessellation in brown, woven into a tan hemp fabric, which came to be known as the Gucci Diamante print.

Since then, the maison has released newer iterations, each time fusing more voguish and contemporary motifs with the original. In 2021, Japanese manga character Doraemon was emblazoned on T-shirts, bucket hats and signature bags in an exclusive collection. And just last month, Gucci launched yet another decorative motif ‒ comprising a pineapple flanked by roses ‒ as a defining element in its diverse and colourful menswear collection.

The Gucci Pineapple collection sees the flavours of the collegiate aesthetic melded with influences of streetwear in a palette of pastels, complemented by deeper shades of blues and green. The ready-to-wear range comprises looks in classic gingham prints, as well as formalwear and tracksuits enriched by a patch bearing the number “22,705”, which is the number of song lyrics that include a reference to Gucci.

The expansive collection also sees a washed gabardine single-breasted coat, a printed caban jacket and two bomber jackets in contrasting colours. The light-hearted mood of the series is further enhanced with the pineapple-rose and “22,705” patches.

Elsewhere, you can find a selection of brand-new jumbo GG denim styles, as well as wool and cotton base knitwear, and casual pieces, all proposing the pineapple and rose jacquard motif in various combinations. Ensembles can be coordinated with matching trousers in sundry colours and textiles.

What is a Gucci collection if it isn’t topped off with complementary accessories? A wide array of bags, small leather goods and signature sneakers such as the Screener, Rhython and Gucci Basket follow the ready-to-wear pieces. These employ a vibrant yellow pineapple and rose print motif, creating a bold juxtaposition against the GG Supreme canvas base.

While the composition of the exuberant patches and motifs is different, a distinctive blue-red band and pink text “WHATʼS INSIDE” tie these accessories together ‒ proffering a playful and unexpected appeal into the bargain.

With Gucciʼs ongoing commitment to sustainability, the maison tapped on solvent-free coatings for the GG Supreme canvas with the pineapple motif. The organically sourced cotton details and prints are created through digital printing using water-based colours. From the looks of the pieces, Gucci appears to be adept at creating extravagant designs, without neglecting the health of our planet.

(Photos: Gucci)